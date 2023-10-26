Missouri 7-year-old injured after hiding behind Jeep’s wheel

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old boy is hospitalized after being injured while hiding behind the wheel of a parked jeep Wrangler in Sedalia.

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Jeep’s manual transmission allowed the Jeep to roll backward Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle hit the boy as he hid behind the left front wheel of the Jeep.

Investigators did not release the extent of the boy’s injuries.

