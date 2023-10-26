Mayor of Willard, Mo., resigns hours ahead of impeachment hearing

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The mayor of Willard announced his immediate resignation hours before an impeachment hearing. Sam Snider said, however, that he will run for mayor in the April municipal elections.

We asked the Willard Clerk what’s to come, and she says she is unsure and that Alderman and Mayor Proteim Sam Baird will be taking over for now.

Members of the Willard Board of Aldermen censured Snider on September 14 regarding his firing of the city administrator. At a meeting this past summer, the board of aldermen named Donna Stewart, the city administrator. Snider missed that meeting. When he returned, he fired Stewart. The board later reinstated Stewart.

In a statement to KY3, Snider said he believed the aldermen acted illegally by making Stewart’s appointment.

Thursday afternoon, Snider held a public meeting to make the announcement.

“I do believe in the fairness of the citizens of Willard, so today I am resigning, and tomorrow I will begin a new (campaign) to make clear to all Willard residents the choice is yours,” said Snider. “I am also here to announce I am a candidate for Mayor for Willard for April 2024.”

We asked Snider about why he made this decision.

“I didn’t come to this decision lightly; this is my hometown, and I have been serving Willard Municipal government for eight years,” said Snider. “I’ve had a lot of time to reflect and make the best decision for myself and Willard as well.”

Now that he has resigned, many are wondering what’s to come.

”It’s actually a little disturbing. Honestly, I’ve lived here for 27 years, and it continues to get worse,” said Joe Crawford, who lives in Willard.

Crawford says he wants to see the people in government step up to the plate, especially in April.

”I think it’ll be interesting because there’s a few other people that’s mentioned that are going to be running as well,” said Crawford. “Honestly, I would just like to see everybody get along, you know, just act like adults.”

Willard Board of Aldermen Corey Hendrickson resigned Tuesday. He pleaded guilty on Wednesday in an embezzlement case involving his employer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.