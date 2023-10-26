Mayor pushes back on KC Star report suggesting ‘staggering’ taxpayer cost for downtown ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor Quinton Lucas is pushing back on a report suggesting the $1 billion sticker price for a new Royals ballpark in downtown Kansas City is inaccurate.

The Kansas City Star said it obtained a confidential financial analysis conducted by Jackson County Executive Frank White’s office. The Star claims that memo was sent to county legislators this week, and would alter the price for taxpayers from the $1 billion price tag Royals owner John Sherman has suggested to “more like $4.4 billion to $6.4 billion.”

Those estimates The Star said would be “if the stadium sales tax and other payments required by the current lease agreement extended 40 years beyond its expiration date in 2031.”

“Nothing I have ever seen about a new Royals stadium even remotely suggests the cost will be between $4 billion and $6 billion,” Lucas said in a pair of tweets Thursday evening. “That would place it as one of the most expensive stadiums ever built in the history of the United States.

“There are many reasons not to like a deal, but good faith negotiations should be expected on the community’s behalf,” Lucas continued. “I’m seeing anything but. If the answer is simply no from some, they should make it clear and allow others to bargain responsibly and productively.”

On Tuesday, the Jackson County Legislature voted 5-1 to give White Jr. 48 hours to show them how he’ll respond to the Royals when negotiating between the organization and county. Wednesday, White told KCTV5 there’s more to negotiate for a new deal than just the sales tax.

“If it was as simple as ‘OK, we’re going to pass the tax,’ then we’d try to get the tax passed,” White said. “But we’re looking at the current lease, how the county is benefitting from that lease -- or not benefitting from that lease -- are we being equitable partners or not? These are questions we’re trying to get answered.”

Even if the Royals reach a plan to leave Kauffman Stadium for a new home in Kansas City’s East Village, residents would have to approve the deal. The Star’s report said someone who received the confidential financial analysis gave a reporter a copy because of a belief that “members of the public should be aware of the financial burden that might fall on county taxpayers.”

Like Lucas, Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca alluded to the same bad faith negotiation tactics that the mayor did.

“Regarding the Royals, it is clear (this) is an attempt to poison the well with misinformation,” Abarca tweeted. “Although I cannot share the full details of the confidential documents, I can share that there is at least a billion-dollar error and no clear source for the figures.

“It’s almost like someone doesn’t want a deal to happen.”

