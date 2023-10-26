Lego exhibit builds excitement at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lego masters, and beginners, are invited to check out the new exhibit at Union Station including builds like the DeLorean time machine and the Space Needle in Seattle which has 157,000 total Lego bricks.

The Bricktionary: The Ultimate LEGO® A-Z exhibit curated by Ryan “Brickman” McNaught and his team of highly skilled LEGO® brick model builders and craftspeople opens Saturday, October 28, inside the Bank of America Gallery.

There are about 1.4 million bricks used inside taking about 4,000 hours to build the more than 150 impressive models that are inspired by simple letters and boundless imagination.

Legos at Union Station (KCTV 5)

One of only 21 worldwide LEGO® Certified Professionals (LCP), McNaught is the only such Certified Professional in the entire Southern Hemisphere. McNaught is also a star judge on the hit Australian-based show, LEGO® Masters Australia.

He does have a team of about 30 other builders with him to make this exhibit.

“During COVID, he wrote a book called, ‘Bricktionary,’ which was about all things Lego,” said Head of Global Exhibitions for the Brickman Simon Challenor. “Whether it’s terminology, build tips, and tricks, and following the publishing of that book -- decided to turn it into an exhibition.”

Challenor said this exhibit is a great addition inside Union Station because of its connection with Science City.

“Whether it’s taking a square brick and turning that into a round wheel or just the physics behind how something like the space needle or the Saturn rocket can stand up.”

Maybe this can inspire a new generation of Lego pros.

“It inspires them to go home and get their Lego and build something rather than just necessarily building a Lego kit, which is great fun, but to see all the things you can do with Lego.”

They also have six other exhibits happening now in Beijing, Spain, and South Korea to name a few.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.