KCTV5 names Zac Summers new 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. co-anchor

Zac Summers is joining the KCTV5 team as an anchor for evening newscasts.
Zac Summers is joining the KCTV5 team as an anchor for evening newscasts.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - KCTV5 is adding to its evening anchor team, naming Zac Summers as the co-anchor of its 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Zac will join current KCTV5 anchor Sharon Chen on the anchor desk for both evening broadcasts. KCTV5 veterans Carolyn Long and Brad Stephens will continue to anchor the 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts.

Zac comes to KCTV5 from WANF in Atlanta, where he spent three years as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor for the Gray Television station. This is a bit of homecoming for Zac, as he spent three years at WDAF in Kansas City, and was born and raised just outside of St. Louis.

“I have been fortunate to work in cities across the country, but I never felt more at home than when I was in Kansas City,” Summers said. “This community first captured my heart six years ago, and I always knew I would come back. I’m excited to join the KCTV5 team and look forward to embracing the community I consider home.”

Zac will not only anchor evening newscasts, but he will also continue to tell meaningful stories and be heavily involved in Kansas City’s most important community events.

“Zac is one of the most talented journalists in the country,” said Josh Morgan, news director at KCTV5. “His storytelling expertise combined with his knowledge and connection with Kansas City made him the perfect choice to join our anchor team.”

Zac will join the KCTV5 team on Monday, Oct. 30, and his first day on the air will be Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Gray Television is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

