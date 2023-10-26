Aging & Style
Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody

By Gabe Swartz and Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday police in Kansas City engaged in a standoff with an armed person in a Costco parking lot.

KCPD said officers were at the Costco at 241 E. Linwood Boulevard, where an armed man was alone in a vehicle belonging to someone else.

Officers received the initial call after a person saw someone in their car that they did not know.

Officers approached the vehicle and attempted to make contact with and remove the man when he pulled out a knife and threatened officers with it.

Officers immediately de-escalated and backed away to a safer distance. They surrounded the car to prevent escape, protect area bystanders, and made additional verbal requests for the man to get out of the vehicle.

The man continued to refuse, so officers called for an operation 100/Police Standoff to bring specially trained tactical officers and negotiators to the scene for a peaceful resolution.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the man finally got out of the vehicle and took off running. He was taken into custody a short distance from the car with the assistance of a police K9.

No one was reported injured in this incident.

