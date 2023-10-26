KCI to Burbank, new nonstop service announced from SWA

Aging & Style
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - New, nonstop service from Kansas City International to Burbank, California is now available via Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines announced its summer flight schedule, and Kansas Citians will have new nonstop routes, restoration of nonstop routes, and added flight frequencies to existing cities.

On June 4, 2024, Southwest will launch a new daily, nonstop service to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), as well as Sunday-only nonstop service to John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH).

Additionally, the carrier will increase service by six daily departures over the Summer of 2024 with additional flight frequencies to existing destinations. These include Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Nashville International Airport (BNA), Pensacola International Airport (PNS), and St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

Kansas Citians will also see the restoration of weekend service to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

Burbank daily schedule:

MCI-BUR departs at 10:20 a.m. and arrives at 11:35 a.m.

BUR-MCI departs at 2:50 p.m. and arrives at 7:55 p.m.

Airfares and other information are available at Southwest.com

READ MORE: Kansas City named one of best travel destinations in the world for 2024

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

