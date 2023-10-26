Kansas City leaders working to address the unhoused as winter weather approaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local shelters are making room for those who need it with the winter weather approaching, as we are seeing temperatures starting to decrease in the metro.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas reminded people by using his social media pages about the city’s plan to address the unhoused called, “Zero KC” that’s based on five pillars:

Living outside is dangerous

Kansas city needs more housing

Wrap-around services are critical

One size does not fit all

Solving homeless requires investment

Mayor Lucas’ Cold Weather Plan summary shows another factor is staffing and making sure every staff member receives the same multi-course training. The city’s Office of Unhoused Solutions website shows the population of unsheltered people increased to more than 700 in 2022 from just more than 400 in 2021.

Kansas City leaders are voting Thursday to move forward with a cold weather plan for winter conditions, like this weekend, including between $1.3-$1.7 million in funding. The plan focuses on shelters, housing, wrap around services, and more. The plan also shows the cost breakdown and in total with facilities, staff, food, transportation, and other costs – it’s at more than $1.58 million dollars.

The ordinance says it would appropriate $500,000.00 from the Marijuana Sales Tax Fund for the Extreme Weather Program.

City Union Mission, along with 15 other organizations, is in partnership with the City of Kansas City working to keep those in need warm and safe.

Chief Development Officer Karl Ploeger said the first thing they do is make sure they have enough water, food, socks, gloves, and other winter weather items. The shelter’s been here for almost 100 years, it’s open 365 days a year, and it’s expecting to increase its hours of operation for guests when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

“Normally men that would stay in our men’s shelter, where I’m standing, would go out during the day, largely by choice, but also allows us to clean the facility, get ready for them for the meals as well as for overnight, when it gets really cold, we allow them to stay here,” he said.

One individual, Charlie, utilizing the mission says it’s vital to find shelters like that one.

“Being here is an opportunity to take some of the stress off of being homeless, you don’t have to worry about being robbed, you don’t have to worry about being cold,” said Charlie.

