Kansas City Chiefs fans can now eat like tight end Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks to the media, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks to the media, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at the team's training facility in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The metro is known for its barbecue and the Kansas City Chiefs. Now a Chiefs star is selling a line of his favorite foods at Walmart.

The retailer confirms that Travis Kelce launched a new line of refrigerated entrees. Each one is inspired by some of Kansas City’s favorite flavors.

Kelce Good Group LLC filed a trademark earlier this year for the name “Travis Kelce’s Kitchen.” The registration covers prepared and frozen entrees as well as baked beans.

The new line features seven dishes, according to Walmart. Each one is under $13. Kelce’s Kitchen options are:

  • Bacon Mac & Cheese – a Kansas City classic: jumbo macaroni noodles coated in a decadent cheddar cheese sauce infused with juicy bacon morsels. ($8.88)
  • Brisket Burnt Ends & BBQ Sauce – the finest cuts of beef slow-cooked to perfection, caramelized, and topped with a signature Kansas City BBQ sauce. ($12.78)
  • BBQ Baked Beans with Burnt Ends – baked black beans and white kidney beans, topped with brown sugar, bacon and onions, are paired with seasoned beef brisket burnt ends. ($8.67)
  • Brisket Burnt Ends with Mac & Cheese – a must-try combination of jumbo macaroni in a smooth cheddar cheese sauce, complemented with charred beef brisket burnt ends seasoned to perfection. ($9.22)
  • Sliced Brisket in BBQ Sauce – succulent brisket infused with the rich and smoky aroma of Kansas City-style BBQ sauce. ($12.78)
  • BBQ Baked Beans with Sausage – savory baked black beans and white kidney beans are enhanced with a smoky barbecue flavor, sweetened with brown sugar, and enriched with bacon and aromatic onions, perfectly complemented by tender pork sausage. ($8.17)
  • Sausage and Meatball Marinara with Peppers and Onions – sliced pork sausage accompanies cheesy pork and beef meatballs submerged in a flavorful marinara sauce sautéed with bell peppers and onions. ($9.88)

The meals are only available at Walmart stores.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

