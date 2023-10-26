Johnson County firefighters rescue horse trapped in mud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People living in some areas of the Kansas City metro have received upwards of eight inches of rain in just three days.

The downpours are causing a number of issues for property owners and first responders.

Thursday morning Johnson County firefighters rushed to help rescue a horse stuck in the mud near Spring Hill. Fire District #1 of Johnson County provided pictures of the rescue.

Animal control officers from the Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office joined firefighters and Gardner Police to help pull the horse named Honey to safety.

Honey looked pretty exhausted in the pictures, but the horse eventually got up and walked. The first responders said Honey ate a bucket of oats and is going to be OK following the rescue.

