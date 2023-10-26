Jackson County Legislature changes how Frank White can negotiate with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After months of anticipation, there’s still no decision about where the Royals are moving. Now, the Jackson County legislature is demanding a bigger role in overseeing negotiations between them and the county.

Last night, the Jackson County Legislature voted 5-1 to give Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. 48 hours to show them how he’ll respond to the Royals.

“By dictating that, now he has to respond to us [within] 48 hours of any engagement from the Royals [about the offer]. That would be that process going forward.” Legislator Manuel Abarca said. “There would no longer be the stray offers being made.”

The legislature would not disclose what was in the offer or how the Royals responded. They did, however, argue it’s better to start with their current lease, which doesn’t expire until 2031.

“To go backward from that negotiating standpoint is not something I would do,” Abarca said.

White said he plans to respond before the 48-hour deadline is up, but expressed that these negotiations can’t be rushed by the legislature.

“They sent us an offer sheet, we responded to the offer sheet, and now we have to respond back to them,” White explained. “And the legislature will know in a closed session how that goes. It’s unfortunate certain legislators feel like they need to be in the middle of all this on TV talking about it.”

Under the current lease, finances involving the stadium would come from a continuation of the 3/8 cents sales tax, but White argues there’s more to negotiate for a new deal than that.

“If it was as simple as passing the tax, then we’ll try to get the tax passed. But we’re looking at the current lease,” White said. “How the county is benefiting from that lease or not benefiting from that lease? Are we being equitable partners or not? These are questions we’re trying to get answered.”

Even if a plan is reached for the Royals’ stadium to stay in Jackson County, the residents would have to vote their approval of the deal.

