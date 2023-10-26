Aging & Style
Houston High School’s season ends in Missouri volleyball sectionals hours after judge’s ruling

Houston vs. Stover/MSHSAA Sectionals
Houston vs. Stover/MSHSAA Sectionals(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Houston Tigers volleyball team’s season ended hours after a judge reinstated it in the Missouri State High School Activities Association. The Tigers lost to Stover Thursday night.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association reinstated Houston following a judge’s ruling regarding ineligible players. MSHSAA officials disqualified the Tigers after ruling students violated an eligibility rule. That violation led to them playing with three ineligible players in the district finals against rival Licking. A Texas County judge late Thursday ruled MSHSAA went too far in its ruling.

District leaders say the three girls participated in the Salem Memorial Hospital Mammography Volley for a Cure coed tournament on October 21. MSHSAA says three players violated bylaw 3.13, forbidding players to participate in an organized non-school competition involving the same sport during the same season. The punishment is forfeit since the players were ruled ineligible.

Houston school leaders say they self-reported the violation. The school claims other schools had players in the same volleyball tourney.

