Hazmat called in after ammonia leak, evacuation at Belfonte

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Belfonte Ice Cream plant on Brooklyn Ave. reported an ammonia leak at 10:15 Wednesday night.

Maintenance workers told firefighters that a valve on a 10,000 lb. ammonia storage tank was leaking and releasing large amounts of ammonia into the building.

The 10 employees and maintenance personnel evacuated.

One person was evaluated on the scene for exposure and released.

Companies established an isolation zone around the entrance to the contaminated area.

Hazmat received shutdown instructions from on-site maintenance and made entry.

They shut down two separate valves to stop the leak.

The building’s ventilation system quickly dissipated the ammonia once the leak was stopped.

There were no environmental hazards outside the structure. The Hazmat team was decontaminated with simple water.

No injuries were reported.

