Former Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere to remain in prison

By Angie Ricono
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eric DeValkenaere will remain in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

An appeals court denied his appeal bond that could have freed him while his legal team challenged his conviction and asked Missouri Governor Mike Parson for a pardon.

DeValkenaere was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb.

The governor’s office has yet to weigh in on a possible pardon but has acknowledged their office has received an informal clemency application and hundreds of phone calls in support of the former detective.

The family of Cameron Lamb also sent their own letter to the governor asking him to respect the rule of law.

On Thursday, the Black Archives recognized the historical significance of the conviction pointing out this is the first time a White officer has been held accountable in the death of a Black man.

Cameron Lamb’s parents spoke and thanked prosecutor Jean Peter’s Baker.

“I’m so sad because he should be here today. It really makes me angry because when we go to our home these are things we don’t expect to happen,” said Laurie Bey, Cameron Lamb’s mother.

ALSO READ: Community leaders worry about a pardon of former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere

