Flyover, block party planned ahead of KU’s homecoming game against Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks will face Big 12 foe Oklahoma in front of a sold out crowd Saturday in Lawrence.

It’s homecoming weekend for the 5-2 Jayhawks.

Kansas football announced Thursday that the game is officially sold out. It’s the second sold out game this season for the Jayhawks. Fans also packed the Booth for the team’s game against BYU in September.

The team faces an undefeated Sooner’s team that is ranked No. 6 in the country.

The Jayhawks will become bowl eligible if they deliver the upset Saturday afternoon.

Along with a sold out stadium, a flyover is also planned ahead of the Saturday morning kickoff at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

The University of Kansas says F-16s will fly over the stadium shortly before the 11 a.m. kickoff. The fighter jets conducted a practice run over campus Friday afternoon.

There are dozens of activities planned around the homecoming game, including a Rock Chalk Block party on Massachusetts Street Friday evening. The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Fans and alumni are also invited to a Gameday Tailgate at the Jayhawk Welcome Center starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The full schedule of homecoming activities is available at KUalumni.org.

