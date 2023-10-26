FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm and rainy Thursday with more rain for the next several days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We continue to monitor for showers building throughout the day today and the thunderstorm or two cannot be rolled out for late this morning into the early afternoon. But our eyes are starting to concentrate more and more on the weekend as we approach a new cold front that produces frigid air. The conditions are still lining up and the viewing area will have an opportunity for a wintry mix and even snow showers. Some of our models indicate scattered opportunities for a rain-snow mix with a few snow showers to extreme northern counties around the Nebraska and Iowa border. Our other models indicate snow showers can be possible as far south as Atchison County and Saint Joe, and could actually receive an accumulation. A rain-snow mix in these models looks likely for the northern portion of the metro.

With temperatures expected to drop throughout the weekend, morning, low temperatures on Sunday near freezing, and afternoon high temperatures in the middle and upper 30s, the atmosphere is looking conducive for frozen precipitation. The question lies in the mid-levels of our atmosphere, and whether we will see larger columns of warm air, which would keep the front on the west side, or smaller columns of warm air, which would provide an opportunity for frozen precipitation.

Today's Rain Threat (KCTV 5)

Any way the forecast moves, it will be a first Warren situation for both Saturday and Sunday. I am also going to first worn Monday due to extremely cold conditions in the morning. Temperatures are expected to cover between 20° and 25° with windchill values ranging in the middle and upper teens. Please be sure to prepare for below-freezing conditions. This means checking your four P’s. Check any exposed pipes outdoors and wrap them so they don’t burst, any outdoor potted plants or pets should come indoors to stay warm, and be sure to check on your elderly relatives or friends, along with anyone with special needs so they are prepared for the frigid conditions.

Halloween at a glance will be cold but clear. Temperatures are expected to start in the upper 20s in the morning and peak in the lower 40s during the afternoon. Early evening trick-or-treating temperatures will range between 36° and 39° so make sure the kids Have coats with their costumes.

