FDA considering ban on hair products with potentially cancer-causing ingredients

The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a ban on products containing formaldehyde. This is a chemical commonly found in hair straightening products.
By Nydja Hood
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a ban on products containing formaldehyde. This is a chemical commonly found in hair straightening products.

According to the FDA, the use of hair smoothing products containing formaldehyde and formaldehyde-smoothing chemicals is linked to side effects ranging from breathing problems to cancer.

“I say about 80 percent of my clients still get relaxers,” said hair stylist Janice Hyche.

What’s often referred to as ‘creamy crack’ in the black community could soon be pulled off the shelves. The term was coined to describe people’s reliance on the product to transform their coils and curls to straight hair. A number of brands include formaldehyde in its ingredients.

Kansas City resident Carissa Ford has been getting relaxers for years.

“When you said formaldehyde I was like I’ve only ever worked with that with like deceased individuals to preserve them. It’s a preservative. It’s a very strong preservative,” said Ford.

Janice Hyche is the owner of the Chocolate City hair salon in Kansas City and has been applying relaxers to the heads of her clients for more than 20 years. She says it’s one of her most popular services and the ingredient is typically found in store bought brands.

“Not seeing my relaxers on there I was very thrilled about it so that lets me know it don’t have anything to do with the relaxer itself, it’s got a lot to do with that store-bought,” said Hyche.

She says professional quality relaxers only purchased by licensed hair stylists should not have this ingredient.

“When you go to a professional and get a relaxer, there’s no way in the world you should have thinning, hair loss, any of that, because as a professional we are trained, that’s why we have a license, we are trained to know different follicles, the texture of hair,” said Hyche.

A rookie mistake she says many clients have made is applying their own relaxer at home, without being educated on the ingredients in the box.

“I would hate to think that me thinking that I’m being, investing in myself and a self-care day, investing in myself, further down the line could cause me to have long-lasting health issues so convenience isn’t the way to go,” said Ford.

Hyche advises if people do decide to continue getting relaxers, they should look into seeing a professional. If approved, the ban would go into effect in April 2024.

