Country music star Chris Stapleton announces Kansas City concert

Fans of Chris Stapleton will have “Nobody to Blame” if they miss his concert in North Little...
Fans of Chris Stapleton will have “Nobody to Blame” if they miss his concert in North Little Rock.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music star Chris Stapleton is bringing his “All-American Road Show” to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center next year. The concert is one of dozens of stops on Stapleton’s tour.

The concert is scheduled for June 12, with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone.

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, November 2 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Details about the pre-sale can be found online at citientertainment.com.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. More information is available at chrisstapleton.com/tour.

Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy, 15-time CMA, and 15-time ACM Award-winner. He has also been nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year at this year’s Annual CMA Awards.

He plans to release a new album titled “Higher” on Nov. 10, 2023. The songs “It Takes A Woman,” “Think I’m In Love With You” and “White Horse,” have already been released from the album.

