Big winner: Independence player to receive lifetime weekly earnings

Missouri Lottery
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lottery players in Independence are encouraged to check their tickets closely after the Missouri Lottery announced a ticket worth $1,000 a week for life was sold there. The winning Cash4Life ticket was sold at Casey’s, 15800 E. 23rd St. in Independence, for the Oct. 25th drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn – 11, 16, 21, 25 and 45. The Cash Ball number drawn was 2.

The ticket holder may choose between two claiming options:

°$52,000 annually for life, minus taxes; or

°one lump-sum payment of $1 million, minus taxes.

If this is your ticket, you can claim your prize by making an appointment at any Missouri Lottery office. Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until April 22.

