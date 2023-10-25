Taylor Swift’s Chiefs bracelet designed by Missouri company

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of a Missouri jewelry company say they have always been huge Chiefs fans. Now their fandom is really paying off, thanks to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The owners of Erimish, based in Joplin, said someone photographed Swift wearing one of the company’s custom number heart bracelets during Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The gold beaded bracelet includes two beads with red hearts and (Taylor’s version) also includes Kelce’s jersey number. The bracelet sells online for $21.

Erimish provided a picture of the Taylor Swift-inspired custom number + heart bracelet that the star wore to Sunday's Chiefs game. (Erimish)

Several years ago Erimish owners, Ericka Hamilton and Misha Wilson, met Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi. The two jewelry designers say they have built a relationship with Randi and her best friend.

“We love seeing them wearing Erimish at all the games. We have always had a very large and successful Gameday line for tons of teams (not just Chiefs) as well as allowing our customers to create custom name bracelets on our website,” Hamilton and Wilson said.

When it became public knowledge that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were dating, Erimish says it decided to add to its jewelry collection.

“We took the opportunity to create custom ‘friendship’ bracelets for her and her new flame, whom we are also huge fans of, of course! We sent the custom bracelets to Randi, to gift to Taylor when she got the opportunity,” Hamilton and Wilson said.

The two said they didn’t even know Taylor had the bracelet.

“We weren’t aware Randi had given her the bracelets until about half way through the game on Sunday, and friends of ours started texting asking if that was our bracelet on Taylor. We waited until Monday morning for confirmation that it was our bracelet then things started getting crazy from there,” Hamilton and Wilson said.

As soon as fans found out where to get the bracelet, the orders began pouring into the business. Erimish said it noticed an tremendous increase in not only its Taylor inspired Custom Collectible bracelets, but also in overall sales.

“We are just as excited as everyone else, including my 15 year old daughter! We are very grateful for Randi! We all love Taylor & Travis and wish them the very very best!” Hamilton and Wilson said.

Taylor’s version of the bracelet, as well as the rest of the company’s creations can be ordered online at Erimish.com.

