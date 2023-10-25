Aging & Style
Sporting KC prepared for wet playoff opener

Sporting KC comes in as the 8-seed in the MLS Cup Playoff and will face the 9-seed San Jose...
Sporting KC comes in as the 8-seed in the MLS Cup Playoff and will face the 9-seed San Jose Quakes.(Nathan Brennan, KCTV5)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff soccer is back in Kansas City and even with inclement weather in the forecast, the team and pitch is ready.

Sporting KC comes in as the No. 8 seed in the MLS Cup Playoff and will face the No. 9 seed San Jose Quakes. The game kicks off at 8:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.

According to Sporting KC director of communication Kurt Austin, crews never place turf on the grass for rain, only in the case of snow or ice.

“Believe it or not we will probably still be watering the field with our sprinklers,” Austin said. “It’s really to get the surface nice and slick that’s how the coaches and players like it to get the ball moving at a quick clip.”

ALSO READ: Sporting KC announces re-signing of Alan Pulido

Austin said field crews rely on the drainage system and sand underneath the surface for games with inclement weather.

“It’s got a cooling and heating system that can act like a vacuum if we need to get moisture out,” Austin said.

According to Sporting KC staff, the match will be played rain or shine. The only element that can cause a delay or postponement is lightning.

“Sporting KC clinched a playoff berth in dramatic fashion and had to get a win,” Austin said. “Fans came out in full force, standing room crowd was out here Saturday night and looking forward to seeing the same tonight for the wildcard match.”

Umbrellas are prohibited at Children’s Mercy Park. However, most of the seats inside the stadium are covered by an overhang.

If Kansas City wins Wednesday night against San Jose, the team will advance to the next round against the top seed, St. Louis SC.

The series would start Oct. 29 in St. Louis and Sporting KC would host another home game on Nov. 6.

ALSO READ: Sporting KC’s Victory Project donates pitch to Kansas School for the Blind

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

