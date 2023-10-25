Shelters in KC prepare for cold weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released the city’s cold weather plan for this year, and with temperatures expected to drop into the 30s, shelters are preparing to make room for those who need it.

Shelters like City Union Mission on 10th and Troost Avenue have been around for almost 100 years and are open 365 days a year.

“We’re certainly going to see a spike when it gets extremely cold,” said Karl Ploeger, Chief Development Officer.

Starting Nov. 1, when temperatures drop below 32 degrees, they will be extending the hours guests are allowed to stay.

“Normally men that would stay in our men’s shelter, where I’m standing, would go out during the day, largely by choice, but also allows us to clean the facility, get ready for them for the meals as well as for overnight, when it gets really cold, we allow them to stay here,” said Ploeger.

City Union Mission said they know winters in Kansas City are cold and harsh and are making sure they’re ready to get folks on the streets into a safe and warm situation.

“First thing we do is make sure we have plenty bottles of water, obviously the food,” said Ploeger, “so we want to make sure we have socks, stocking caps, gloves, so if a gentleman or family does leave, we can leave them prepared for that cold weather.”

While KCTV5 was at the shelter, we spoke with a guest named Charlie, who described what it’s like to be outside during the wintertime.

“The wind chill, no matter how much clothes you put on or how many blankets you wear you get cold,” said Charlie, “words don’t really do it justice.”

Charlie said Shelters like City Union Mission are vital to surviving winters in Kansas City.

“Being here is an opportunity to take some of the stress off of being homeless, you don’t have to worry about being robbed, you don’t have to worry about being cold,” said Charlie.

If you would like to donate or volunteer at City Union Mission, click here.

