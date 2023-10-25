Aging & Style
Running with tacos: How a local gym offers a hand up to students
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City gym is raising money for Latino students at Johnson County Community College with the help of tacos.

Registration is open for this year’s “Taco Trot” with Metro KC Fitness which will have a four-runner relay covering four miles with the chance to eat four tacos. The run starts at the Argentine location and at its Strawberry Hill location. The teams will alternate who runs, jogs, or walks what mile and eat some tacos along the way.

The goal is to get 100 people registered and raise $1,500. Registration is still open and they will have registration open the morning of the run on November 4.

The event is fun and a good exercise, but it’s also about raising scholarship funds for undocumented students with the Latinos United Now and Always organization (LUNA) at Johnson County Community College.

Metro KC Fitness Operations Manager Sayra Serrano said, “A majority of our members are Hispanic or of Hispanic descent. Maybe their families have been here for some decades but they still carry that with them.”

Serrano was a LUNA student herself getting professional assistance and building relationships. She also received financial support through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) which is meant to protect eligible young adults brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and provide them work authorizations.

“There’s a lot of students that aren’t as lucky as me that don’t end up getting amazing scholarships and going to college, so we just wanted to start fundraising something,” said Serrano.

A federal judge declared it illegal this year though, leaving many unable to apply for the same legal protections. It’s most likely going to be appealed at the federal level but for now, those students have to find other avenues.

“Being able to provide even just a little bit of help to the students that are doing the right things, that are going to college, and doing everything that they ask us to do, they are checking the boxes off so if we can make it a little bit easier to provide them some money for their books or computer or whatever it may be – we’re going to do that.”

