Project Warmth kicks off at KCTV and Sam’s Club. How you can help.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 is the Project Warmth television partner with the Salvation Army again and the campaign asking for coats, hats, and other winter weather items starting Wednesday.

KCTV5 was the Project Warmth television partner for 35 years prior to last year.

Please consider donating new or gently used coats, blankets, hats, gloves, or any other cold weather items to our community friends in need on Saturday, November 4 at any of our eight Kansas City area Sam’s Club locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thousands of people in the area need the help so start collecting now.

Participating Locations:

Overland Park -- 8300 W 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223

Kansas City, KS -- 10510 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66109

St. Joseph -- 5201 N Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64506

Liberty -- 8130 N Church Road, Kansas City, MO 64158

KC Northland -- 5110 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64118

Lenexa -- 12200 W 95th Street, Lenexa, KS 66215

Raymore -- 141 N Dean Avenue, Raymore, MO 64083

Independence -- 4100 Bolger Road, Independence, MO 64055

Some of our KCTV5 Team will also be outside in our own parking at 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway, Kansas on Friday, November 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect for those in need.

