Project Warmth kicks off at KCTV and Sam’s Club. How you can help.

Project Warmth campaign asking for gloves, hats, etc. for Salvation Army
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KCTV5 is the Project Warmth television partner with the Salvation Army again and the campaign asking for coats, hats, and other winter weather items starting Wednesday.

KCTV5 was the Project Warmth television partner for 35 years prior to last year.

Please consider donating new or gently used coats, blankets, hats, gloves, or any other cold weather items to our community friends in need on Saturday, November 4 at any of our eight Kansas City area Sam’s Club locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thousands of people in the area need the help so start collecting now.

Participating Locations:

  • Overland Park -- 8300 W 135th Street, Overland Park, KS 66223
  • Kansas City, KS -- 10510 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66109
  • St. Joseph -- 5201 N Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64506
  • Liberty -- 8130 N Church Road, Kansas City, MO 64158
  • KC Northland -- 5110 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64118
  • Lenexa -- 12200 W 95th Street, Lenexa, KS 66215
  • Raymore -- 141 N Dean Avenue, Raymore, MO 64083
  • Independence -- 4100 Bolger Road, Independence, MO 64055

Some of our KCTV5 Team will also be outside in our own parking at 4500 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Fairway, Kansas on Friday, November 3 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect for those in need.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

