Odessa households to be without power for Chiefs-Dolphins game

By Ryan Hennessy
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
ODESSA, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Odessa will have a planned power outage on Sunday, Nov. 5, which is more than enough time for folks to prepare, but that’s not what is inconvenient about it.

The Chiefs play in Germany against the Miami Dolphins, at 8:30 a.m. local time, and the power outage will potentially last from 12:00 a.m. to noon.

“It would probably be better if they chose a different day, but there’s also the aspect that maybe they can’t choose a different day,” said Cassie Floyd, bartender and cook at Rumors Bar and Grill. “If it shuts down in the middle of winter because they didn’t go in and make these fixes that need to be made, then everybody’s going to be really upset because we’re not going to have heat and our babies are going to be cold.”

Odessa City Administrator Shawna Davis sent out a letter to residents that said repairs will occur at two substations, one owned by Evergy at the corner of 9th Street and Kirkpatrick Street, and the second owned by Odessa at 900 W Dryden Street.

But there are at least two community ideas to work around this power outage together.

Carol Peters, owner of Touch Salon and Day Spa spoke about one happening outside of town.

“Our churches are kind of making lemonade out of the lemons,” Peters said. “The Presbyterian Church and the Methodist Church are joining together at the Presbyterian Church, because it’s outside of town, and we’re having breakfast, then we’re watching the Chiefs game, and then we’re having a short service afterward.”

That’s not the only silver lining found in this story. If an individual doesn’t want to leave town, they’ll have another option, courtesy of Tina Peerson, owner of Broken Dollar Saloon.

“I’ve got a generator coming. I will be able to keep the beer cold. I will have TVs on. I just talked to my chef Elvis – we will be serving breakfast, biscuits and gravy, whatever he can cook right outside the front door on a grill or hot plate or whatever he comes up with,” Peerson said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

