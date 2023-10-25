Lawrence man sentenced to probation after aggravated battery involving child

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to striking a child.

Dominick Tyler Valencia pleaded guilty to the level 8 felony in September and was sentenced to nine months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for striking a four-year-old child. Judge Stacey Donovan the suspended the sentence and placed Valencia on 18 months of supervised probation and 12 months of post-release supervision.

Valencia’s charges were the result of a Sept. 2, 2022, incident in which the child’s grandparent discovered bruising.

“This office will continue to aggressively prosecute crimes against children,” said Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

