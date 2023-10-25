Aging & Style
Lawrence man sentenced to probation after aggravated battery involving child

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 months of probation after pleading guilty to striking a child.

Dominick Tyler Valencia pleaded guilty to the level 8 felony in September and was sentenced to nine months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for striking a four-year-old child. Judge Stacey Donovan the suspended the sentence and placed Valencia on 18 months of supervised probation and 12 months of post-release supervision.

Valencia’s charges were the result of a Sept. 2, 2022, incident in which the child’s grandparent discovered bruising.

“This office will continue to aggressively prosecute crimes against children,” said Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

