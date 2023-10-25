Kansas City breaks 125-year rainfall record
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The pouring rain in Kansas City Wednesday broke a 125-year record.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City said the rainfall record for Oct. 25 at the airport was broken in a tweet sent at 4:51 p.m.
An old record of 1.12″ from 1898 was broken as the daily rainfall record surpassed 1.13″ on Wednesday.
