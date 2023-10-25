Kansas City breaks 125-year rainfall record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The pouring rain in Kansas City Wednesday broke a 125-year record.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said the rainfall record for Oct. 25 at the airport was broken in a tweet sent at 4:51 p.m.

An old record of 1.12″ from 1898 was broken as the daily rainfall record surpassed 1.13″ on Wednesday.

