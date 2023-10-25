Kansas courts computer systems remain down for the second week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Now two weeks without the Kansas courts computer systems, Kansas attorneys are ready for it to end.

Attorney Rene Netherton said there are more questions than answers.

“We were told the last public announcement out of OJA, The Office of Judicial Administration, that it would be resolved by the 27th — it’s not going to happen. There has been some discussion that a ransom has been asked of the Judicial Branch — pay it,” states Netherton. “You’re insured — let us get back to normal.”

The Office of Judicial Administration has only called it a security incident and have not said what’s behind it or how far it extends.

Legal professionals are concerned personal information was compromised.

Until it is fixed — all filings, orders, and other business are back old-fashioned pen and paper documents.

Shawnee District Attorney, Mike Kagay, asks for patience.

“We don’t want to wait. We don’t want to sit by and let the process play out but we unfortunately we don’t have another option in the legal system,” said Kagay. “We would just ask that people understand this is something that is completely beyond our control.”

Kagay said the disruption has already caused some case delays, but he understands the need to not rush a solution.

“It is important to do it right. It’s more important to do that than to do it quickly,” states Kagay.

Attorneys also expressed concerns that things such as child support payments could be delayed.

Karla Whitaker of the Kansas Bar Association said she’s looking at the positive.

“Fortunately the courts are open and access is still there and the wheels of justice keep turning,” said Whitaker. “It’s just happening in a different way.”

Netherton said she wished the communication was handled differently.

“Why can’t we get any answers? Now the KBI and the FBI are involved — we deserve some answers,” said Netherton.

Currently, 13 NEWS has not received an update from the Kansas courts on when they expect the system to be back online and have denied request for further information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.