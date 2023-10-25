Kansas City named one of best travel destinations in the world for 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Paris, Prague, Montreal, and Kansas City seem to have a lot in common right now.

Lonely Planet named the cities as some of the best travel destinations for 2024. The full “Best in Travel 2024″ list also includes:

Nairobi, Kenya

Paris, France

Montreal, Canada

Mostar, Bosnia

Philadelphia, USA

Manaus. Brazil

Jakarta, Indonesia

Prague, The Czech Republic

Izmir, Turkey

Kansas City, Missouri

Lonely Planet is known for publishing travel guides. It recognized Kansas City for its traveler-friendly infrastructure developments. The company also says Kansas City is getting noticed because of appearances in shows like “Ted Lasso” among others. The City of Fountains is one of just two U.S. cities to earn a place on this year’s list. Philadelphia is the other.

Events like the NFL Draft, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé concerts, and the upcoming World Cup 2026 are also credited with giving Kansas City international exposure.

In addition, The Midwest USA topped Lonely Planet’s list for the Best Travel Value in 2024.

The full 2024 list can be found at LonelyPlanet.com/best-in-travel.

