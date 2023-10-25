Here is when Big Slick’s celebrity weekend will take place next year.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Year 15 for Big Slick KC is officially on the calendar.

The celebrity-backed charity weekend is set for May 31 and June 1, 2024.

The event, whose proceeds go to benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital, will once again be hosted by Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Heidi Gardner.

Big Slick will again feature the celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on May 31, and the party and variety show at T-Mobile Center on June 1.

The 2023 edition of Big Slick set a fundraising record, raising more than $3.5 million for pediatric care in Kansas City. All told, Big Slick has raised more than $21 million over its 14 years of existence.

Big Slick KC announced its dates for the 2024 celebrity charity weekend.

