Frontier Justice responds to break-in, multiple stolen firearms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A break-in at a local business Wednesday morning merged two ongoing criminal issues of stolen firearms and stolen Kias.

Early Wednesday, an unidentified person driving a stolen Kia rammed into the metal security gate of the Frontier Justice Legend’s location. They were able to break through the gate and enter the store, where they stole nine firearms.

Based on surveillance images provided by Frontier Justice, the stolen car appears to be a black Kia Soul.

Frontier Justice President Jason Wagner issued a statement regarding the incident, saying he and his team are “disheartened” about increased crime rates and are cooperating with the police to find the suspect.

“We will not take this criminal attack lying down. We at Frontier Justice are and will continue to be relentlessly focused on safety and security. We aim to be an industry leader in these areas,” Wagner said.

In response to the theft, Wagner says Frontier Justice’s other locations took immediate measures on Wednesday to increase their security, should there be a repeat attempt. He says they will continue to “refine and improve” their security measures as previously scheduled.

We have worked hard to create a safe and secure store environment, and we will continue to work hard to refine and improve our security measures and procedures to address new and advanced criminal tactics in order to keep stolen firearms out of criminal hands.

In a Facebook post, Frontier Justice confirmed that the KC location will be closed on October 25 “for maintenance” and apologized for the inconvenience.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact local law enforcement.

