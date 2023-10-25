Four additional TB cases confirmed in connection with active Olathe Northwest HS case

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three weeks ago, Olathe Northwest High School notified parents and students of an active tuberculosis case at the school. On Wednesday, health officials informed the public of more confirmed cases.

The Johnson County Health Department revealed that out of the 273 initial tests of contacts with the aforementioned active case, four positive cases have been identified.

The health department told KCTV5 that those four individuals are asymptomatic and have been referred for follow-up evaluation. A second round of testing will take place on Nov. 14.

JCHD stated a total of 425 people have been identified as contacts of the first active case.

