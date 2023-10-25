Former KCPD Detective Eric DeValkenaere now in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas City Police Department Det. Eric DeValkenaere has been transferred from the Platte County Jail to Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.

It is a common first step for prisoners. The diagnostic center will evaluate a person’s individual needs, custody level, assessment results and other factors.

It remained unclear Wednesday afternoon if DeValkenaere is in protective custody as he was in Platte County. A DOC spokesperson said that sort of information is not public record.

DeValkenaere’s legal team filed for another appeal bond, but the appeals court has not answered that motion.

This transfer came one day after his wife Sarah took to 95.7 FM KCMO Talk Radio to beg for the governor to issue a pardon.

“He made our city safer. And now to sit in jail. And to be away from his family for getting up and going to work one day and doing his job, is wrong,” said Sarah DeValkeneare.

DeValkenaere was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb.

Lamb’s family said prison time is appropriate and a pardon would be unjust.

“It’s a higher law, a greater law. When you shed innocent blood with no remorse, it’s consequences. Now it could be immediate or it could take a little time but it’s consequences and you’re gonna pay,” said Aqil Bey.

Governor Mike Parson’s office acknowledged a clemency petition has been filed, but there is no timetable for a decision.

“Yes, our office has received an informal request for clemency from Mr. DeValkenaere’s family attorneys along with hundreds of additional calls and requests from private citizens on his behalf. However, we have not received an official request filed through the Missouri Parole Board at this time.

“Governor Parson has made no decision regarding clemency for Mr. DeValkenaere. Clemency is at the Governor’s discretion so there is no timeline.”

