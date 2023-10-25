Family issues statement after Wichita native allegedly poisoned by husband

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of Betty Bowman issued a statement Wednesday, describing the Wichita native as a “beloved friend, sibling, mom to Corgi, pharmacist and cherished member of our lives.” Bowman died after being allegedly poisoned by her husband, Connor Bowman, who was arrested last Friday for second-degree murder.

Betty Bowman worked as a pharmacist at the Mayo Clinic and the 32-year-old Connor Bowman was a former resident there. Betty Bowman was hospitalized on Aug. 16 for diarrhea and dehydration. Her condition worsened during her time in the hospital, and she died four days later. After the Rochester, Minn. police department was notified of a possible poisoning by the Mayo Clinic medical examiner’s officer, authorities were tipped off that Connor Bowman may be involved.

A GoFundMe was established to help Betty Bowman’s family. “(W)e realize Betty might have been taken from us not by natural causes,” the page reads.

“Betty had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel special,” the family statement read. “Her kindness, warmth, and genuine compassion touched the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

