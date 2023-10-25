Aging & Style
Driver killed in single vehicle crash near Ward Parkway

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Wednesday morning near 66th Street and Ward Parkway.

KCPD reported that a black Nissan Frontier was heading north on Ward Parkway. The vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and crashed into a tree.

Police said it is currently unknown as to how or why the driver veered off the roadway.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

KCPD confirmed that the driver was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

