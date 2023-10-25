Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses Justyn Ross arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross returned to the football field less than a day after he bonded out of jail.

Ross practiced at the Chiefs facility Wednesday morning, according to head coach Andy Reid. It was the team’s first practice since Ross was arrested Monday afternoon.

“With Justyn Ross, just addressing that up front, we’re taking in all the information, and have been. We’ll continue to do that. He’s back here. He’ll work today and we’ll just take it from there. Other than that I don’t really have any information for you other than what we’ve gathered,” Reid said during a weekly media availability.

Reporters also asked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes about his teammate.

“We love Justyn. I don’t know too many of the details as far as that goes. In this locker room it’s a brotherhood so we just try to pick up each other as much as possible,” Mahomes said.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged Ross Tuesday with domestic battery and property damage of less than $1,000, both misdemeanors.

A criminal complaint accused Ross of “unlawfully and knowingly cause physical contact with a person in a rude, insulting, or angry manner” against a woman with whom he had a relationship.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office initially booked Ross into custody at 4:27 p.m. Monday on allegations of criminal damages exceeding $25,000. Court records said Ross was arrested at 2:54 p.m. in Shawnee, Kansas, and included a note denoting the arrest as a domestic violence incident.

Ross signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract with the Chiefs on May 6, 2022, after going undrafted out of Clemson. He didn’t play during the 2022 season as he recovered from injury.

He has been on the Chiefs active roster for all seven regular season games.

Ross is scheduled to be in court again on Dec. 4.

correction: An earlier version stated "Reid" was arrested Monday, this has since been corrected to "Ross"

