Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addresses Justyn Ross arrest

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross returned to the football field less than a day after he bonded out of jail.

Ross practiced at the Chiefs facility Wednesday morning, according to head coach Andy Reid. It was the team’s first practice since Ross was arrested Monday afternoon.

“With Justyn Ross, just addressing that up front, we’re taking in all the information, and have been. We’ll continue to do that. He’s back here. He’ll work today and we’ll just take it from there. Other than that I don’t really have any information for you other than what we’ve gathered,” Reid said during a weekly media availability.

Reporters also asked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes about his teammate.

ALSO READ: Missouri coach Dennis Gates sees program’s first Final Four in not-too-distant future

“We love Justyn. I don’t know too many of the details as far as that goes. In this locker room it’s a brotherhood so we just try to pick up each other as much as possible,” Mahomes said.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged Ross Tuesday with domestic battery and property damage of less than $1,000, both misdemeanors.

A criminal complaint accused Ross of “unlawfully and knowingly cause physical contact with a person in a rude, insulting, or angry manner” against a woman with whom he had a relationship.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office initially booked Ross into custody at 4:27 p.m. Monday on allegations of criminal damages exceeding $25,000. Court records said Ross was arrested at 2:54 p.m. in Shawnee, Kansas, and included a note denoting the arrest as a domestic violence incident.

ALSO READ: Four additional TB cases confirmed in connection with active Olathe Northwest HS cases

Ross signed a three-year, $2.56 million contract with the Chiefs on May 6, 2022, after going undrafted out of Clemson. He didn’t play during the 2022 season as he recovered from injury.

He has been on the Chiefs active roster for all seven regular season games.

Ross is scheduled to be in court again on Dec. 4.

correction: An earlier version stated "Reid" was arrested Monday, this has since been corrected to "Ross"

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rain generic
Kansas City breaks 125-year rainfall record
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Eric Stonestreet arrives at the &amp;quot;Modern Family&amp;quot; FYC Event on Wednesday, May...
Eric Stonestreet gifted surprise at Kansas City Chiefs game
File: Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Standoff in Costco parking lot ends with man in custody
Julie Dombo, a survivor and quadruple amputee, shares how she was at the right place at the...
Determined Derby woman, survivor defies odds again to meet Taylor Swift

Latest News

The Reserve at Lenexa Apartments, October 17, 2023
Lenexa Fire Department says discarded smoking materials caused large apartment fire
What Leawood thinks about its new neighbor, Travis Kelce
Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Kansas City weather forces changes to some Halloween weekend events
The Royals released images of what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Royals refute ‘erroneous, misleading and inconsistent’ stadium cost reports
A holiday shopping tradition comes to an end after 36 years in Kansas City.
Junior League of KCMO celebrates 36 years of Holiday Mart with last showing