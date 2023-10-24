Aging & Style
Two arrested following Missouri drug distribution bust

Channel 2 Police lights generic
Channel 2 Police lights generic
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A months long investigation ends with two people charged, accused of packaging and selling methamphetamine.

Sedalia detectives and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force busted a suspected meth house near West 36th Street Terrace and South Grand Avenue on Oct. 9.

Inside the mobile home, investigators found what they described as a large amount of methamphetamine. They also found evidence to suggest the drugs were allegedly being packaged and sold out of the home.

Officers arrested one person following the drug bust. Police arrested a second person connected to the investigation on Oct. 21.

Police recommended charges against Crystal Vasquez, 41, for delivery of a controlled substance, second-degree drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police also recommended charges against James Johnson, 39, for delivery of a controlled substance, second-degree drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been updated to better reflect a press release from Sedalia Police, which stated charges had been recommended for the suspects, not that charges had been filed.

