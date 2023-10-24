Aging & Style
Man dies at hospital after shooting in 4200 block of Benton
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Monday night after a shooting in the 4200 block of Benton Boulevard.

KCPD said officers were dispatched to the area at 8:30 p.m. Monday on a sound of shots call and received several more calls of that nature as they headed to the area. When they arrived, they located evidence of gunfire in the area.

Officers were dispatched minutes later to University Health on a call for a shooting victim who showed up via private vehicle. The victim, a man, was declared dead at the hospital.

Detectives were at the scene of the shooting and the hospital processing evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

UPDATE: On Wednesday, police identified 26-year-old Jo D. Crawford as the victim of the shooting.

KCPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or 816-474-TIPS.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as we gather more information.

