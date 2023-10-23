Aging & Style
Swifties, take note: Taylor wears Travis Kelce’s jersey number on her bracelet

Taylor Swift cheers alongside Brittany Mahomes, right, before the start of an NFL football game...
Taylor Swift cheers alongside Brittany Mahomes, right, before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press and Greg Dailey
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Life has come full circle for Travis Kelce over the last few months.

Prior to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium this summer, Kelce put his phone number on his bracelet with the intention of meeting Swift before or after the show.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end said on his New Heights podcast he learned too late that Swift “doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings.”

Fast-forward to Oct. 22 when the pop star attended a third Chiefs game in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift was seen wearing Travis Kelce's "87" jersey number on her bracelet.
Taylor Swift was seen wearing Travis Kelce's "87" jersey number on her bracelet.((Reed Hoffmann | AP))

Swift was seen wearing a friendship bracelet with “87″ on it. Fitting, because Kelce put up major numbers on Sunday as the Chiefs downed the Chargers 31-17. He caught 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

ALSO READ: Mahomes throws for 424 yards and 4 TDs, Kelce has big day as Chiefs beat Chargers 31-17

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

