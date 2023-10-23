Aging & Style
Local car club makes big donation to JFS food pantry

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Members of a Kansas City car club came together to make a meaningful contribution to the Jewish Family Services’ food pantry in Overland Park.

A long line of Mini Coopers could be seen winding down the road, as members of the Mini Cooper Club of KC dropped off carts full of household cleaning supplies.

The JFS food pantry said that household items are not covered under government benefits, so a donation of this size is significant to the nearly 500 families they help.

“We are still struggling to source products regularly that our clients often request and to were really happy to have them supporting us here today,” said Jo Hickey, Director of Pantry Partnerships, “it’s really important for us to keep our shelves stocked with those items.”

JFS said if you would like to donate, they are accepting food, household, and hygiene items.

If you’re in need of these items, you can call 211 to find a pantry near you.

