KCI sees record breaking September as holiday season nears

KCI sees recording breaking September as holiday season nears
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly one million people arrived and departed in the month of September at KCI Airport which is a 13.1% increase from last September.

KCI opened in late February and the trends have been going up and up ever since with the number of people utilizing the new terminal.

It’s seen a 15-20% increase in passenger totals each month and the total number of passengers in and out of the airport is just more than 8.6 million – which is up 19% from last year.

The airport reports its first million-passenger month happened this May, the first time that happened since October of 2019. That record number of a million fliers continued in June, then in July, and August of this year as well.

“I am proud of the overwhelming positive feedback our brand-new Kansas City International Airport is continuing to receive over the past six months and I am thrilled we are continuing to break boarding records,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “A busy and active KCI means more jobs and continued local economic growth long-term. We will continue to work with airlines to further expand domestic and international service out of Kansas City.”

We do not know the numbers yet for October but that trend is showing up as the holiday season nears. Nerdwallet reports the lowest average price for flights starting in mid-December is usually available around 71 days before departure.

Increased flight options both to and from Kansas City are a key contributor to the airport’s continued success. Those three new, direct flights are those that were launched earlier this month to Mexico and the Caribbean.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

