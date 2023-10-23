Aging & Style
Kansas City Dreamin’ explores ‘heartbeat’ of city’s jazz contribution to American music

Kansas City Dreamin’ focuses on the evolution of jazz in the 1930′s to modern day artists.
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jazz may have been born in New Orleans, but it grew up in Kansas City! Kansas City Dreamin’ is a local music documentary that celebrates the rich heritage of the city and its impact on American music.

The film was produced and directed by Diallo Javonne French; a Kansas native.

“Jazz music in Kansas City is really kind of the heartbeat of the history here,” French said.

The documentary focuses on the evolution of jazz in the 1930s to modern-day artists.

“There was this whole movement of musicians around this area. A lot of them gravitated to Kansas City because of the number of clubs we had,” Dr. Dina Bennett with the American Jazz Museum said.

Since prohibition was not heavily enforced, the greater Kansas City area was recognized as the perfect place to open a jazz club. By the 1930s, there were over 300 — the best located between 12th and Vine and 18th and Vine.

FILE - In this May 8, 1949 file photo, Jazz great Charlie Parker performs in Paris. The Apollo...
FILE - In this May 8, 1949 file photo, Jazz great Charlie Parker performs in Paris. The Apollo Theater and Opera Philadelphia will present the theaters first opera in the spring about jazz saxophonist and composer Charlie Parker. Charlie Parkers Yardbird will premiere at the Harlem theater April 1 and April 3. It had its world premiere in June in Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy, File)(JEAN-JACQUES LEVY | AP)

Artists from all over the country made their way to Kansas City to perfect their craft and develop their own style.

Kansas City Dreamin’ mentions artists like Big Joe Turner, Janelle Monae, Count Basie, and Charlie Parker.

It also features interviews with Melissa Etheridge, Bobby Watson, Tech N9ne, Oleta Adams, Kevin Willmott, and Mayor Quinton Lucas—all of whom encourage natives to build off the rich history in Kansas City.

“You are Charlie Parker. You are Janelle Monae. You are Lonnie McFadden. You are all these folks,” Lucas said. “You can do it big, bold, and exceptionally.”

Kansas City native Tech N9ne added, “We wanted to build right here in KC — homegrown. It means a lot. You want to be rooted where you are from. I couldn’t see it any other way.”

Before the film can be distributed to the rest of the world, archival footage and music must be paid for and approved. A task that will be costly, around $35,000 to be exact. But French said it will be well worth it.

“I made the film for those people that live here locally because a lot of people that live here don’t know this history.” French went on, “But my goal is really just to have it streaming somewhere where people all over the world can watch the film.”

French will host a screening fundraiser on November 9.

To help bring this film to streaming platforms across the world, click here to donate.

Rapper Tech N9ne performs at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Rapper Tech N9ne performs at the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)

