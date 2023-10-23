FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm Monday before FIRST WARN Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Get ready for some big changes in the weather this week. We’ll go from the 80s with breezy southwest winds Monday to a cooler and wetter pattern by the following weekend, but we can’t forget about the multiple chances for rain throughout the workweek. Tuesday will feature a mild start with lows in the 60s before clouds thicken and moisture increases across the region. Showers will become widespread and we could have a few embedded thunderstorms move in late Tuesday morning and last through much of the afternoon. Wednesday we may have a brief break from the rain late morning with another round arriving Wednesday night into Thursday. A strong cold front looks to move in late in the week that will draw in much colder air to the region. Temperatures next weekend may not get out of the 50s Saturday with upper 40s on tap for Sunday and scattered light rain possible.

