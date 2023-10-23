FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warm and breezy Monday with spotty showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Areas of low pressure and their respective fronts continue to surge in warm, moist air from the south. This will continue a beltway of rain chances that begins Tuesday and will last through Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorm activity are expected during these times, but a severe weather threat is not anticipated during this event. What is concerning is the amount of rainfall being predicted throughout the area. Two to 4 inches of rain is expected throughout the next seven days. With conditions being so dry for weeks now, the soil may not be able to soak up this rainfall fast enough, which could lead to localized flooding across the region. Be sure to take caution commuting through the next several days and be sure to prepare the kiddos for these wet days ahead.

The temperature is also going to fluctuate dramatically. Today, for example, we anticipate high temperatures to peak in the lower and middle 80s with gusts up to 35 mph as we exit an area of low pressure and its front from the region. By Tuesday, temperatures fall to the lower 70s. By Friday, temperatures are expected to fall to the lower 60s and by Sunday, temperatures are expected within the upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon highs. This means within seven days we will have a 30° drop in afternoon high temperatures.

And finally at the end of our seven-day forecast, as temperatures fall to the upper 40s for afternoon high temperatures, we have a new front that develops and brings in rain chances as early as Sunday. With temperatures so cold, and depending on the timing of the front, models are picking up opportunities for a wintry mix within the viewing area, which could be on the cusp of the metro. This forecast is nowhere near set in stone. We have plenty of time to update our models with new data which could lead to fewer chances for a rain and snow mix, but it is something that we wanted to first warn you about! We may be seeing the first frozen precipitation chance of the season.

