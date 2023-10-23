Chiefs fans excited by team’s 6 to 1 start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs fans were pumped up to see the team pick up its sixth win of the season. The Chiefs now stand at 6-1 and in first place in the AFC. KCTV5′s Mark Poulose caught up with Chiefs Kingdom after the team’s 31-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We [were] messing up chargers today,” said one Chiefs fan holding an old cellphone charger. “We’re donating old chargers to whoever you need. This is used. We don’t need them anymore.”

“100% we are going back-to-back,” said John Bury of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl chances. “Top of the league. We’re the best.”

Fans told KCTV5 they aren’t worried about the Chiefs having a Super Bowl hangover.

“The best ever,” said one Chiefs fan after Sunday’s win. “We need to keep going forward and making sure that we hold the ball.”

Fans were also excited to have pop icon, Taylor Swift, in the house for another Chiefs victory. However, Chiefs fans want the nation to know they are focused on football and not on Taylor.

“I’ve seen her on every tour, but I’m here for Travis Kelce, not Taylor Swift,” said one Chiefs and Taylor Swift fan.

“I was kind of hoping she’d perform, but that might be next time,” added another Swiftie at the game.

However, not all members of Chiefs Kingdom cared that Swift was at the game.

“It’s cool, but I don’t want her to distract Daddy Travvy,” said one fan.

“I feel like he’s not being the real Travis Kelce that he should be,” said Kristi Klein. “Step it up. There are other women in here that are waiting for you to really step it up.”

Fans’ next chance to cheer on the Chiefs at Arrowhead is on November 20th – when the Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles.

