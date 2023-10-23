Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

8 abducted children found safe; woman arrested

Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.
Pictures from the scene of APD abduction rescue.(Region 8 Newsdesk)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Calif. (KAIT/Gray News) - Eight Arkansas children were rescued from an abduction in California, police said.

According to an Anderson, California, Police Department media release, a concerned citizen noticed six children were with a woman who displayed “bizarre behavior” on Saturday.

That person contacted authorities asking for them to do a welfare check on the woman.

Inside of the pickup truck where police encountered a woman and six children.
Inside of the pickup truck where police encountered a woman and six children.(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Officers said they found the woman with six children parked in a Dodge pickup truck with Arkansas plates.

Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rogers, Arkansas, was the woman identified with the children and was arrested on a warrant from Arkansas for the abduction of eight children, authorities said.

Officers said Fullerton later told them the other two children were at a residence in the Cottonwood, California, area.

All eight children found had been listed as abducted.

Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rodgers, Arkansas, was arrested in California.
Trista Fullerton, 36, of Rodgers, Arkansas, was arrested in California.(Region 8 Newsdesk)

Officers said they discovered that Fullerton was the biological mother of the children who had lost custodial rights.

Fullerton was taken to the Shasta County Jail on her Arkansas arrest warrant.

The children were reunited with their guardian parents from their adoptions in Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Instagram page “Taylor Swift’s Jets,” which is dedicated to tracking the...
Is Taylor Swift in Kansas City for the Chiefs-Chargers game? Signs point to yes
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Racers were met with an unexpected incident when an elderly driver hit a parked car in the...
Elderly driver hit parked car during Kansas City Marathon
First Warn Forecast 10/21
FIRST WARN FOR WEDNESDAY: Potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Menendez, leave federal court on Wednesday, Sept....
Sen. Menendez returns to New York court to enter plea to new conspiracy charge
Surveillance footage caught the moment a vehicle burst through a local wine store in Milwaukee.
Car crashes into building, wrecking wine business
Chiefs fans were pumped up to see the team pick up its sixth win of the season. The Chiefs now...
Sights & sounds from Arrowhead stadium
Lovell Anderson is shown with his parents at age 2.
4-year-old dies after neighbor’s dog mauls him in grandmother’s back yard, police say