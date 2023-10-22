Aging & Style
Veterans hold surprise parade for WWII Navy Veteran turning 100 years old

A local WWII veteran is marking an extraordinary milestone – turning 100 years young this month!
By Jiani Navarro
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local WWII veteran is marking an extraordinary milestone – turning 100 years young this month!

With the help of the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, Veterans from across the metro came together to surprise Navy veteran Claude Cowan with a drive-by parade.

The street in front of Cowan’s home was alive with spirit and cheers as they honored the veteran hero with the early birthday celebration, who officially turns 100 on October 28th.

Cowan said he was very surprised.

“How can you describe that? I’ll tell you, I never believed anything like this could happen,” said Cowan, “I’ll be thinking about this for a long time.”

After the parade, the veterans and Cowan’s family sang Happy Birthday and gifted Cowan with items to commemorate his service to our nation.

Happy Early Birthday to Claude Cowan from all of us at KCTV5!

