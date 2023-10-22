Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Preparing young women to be future first responders

Preparing young women to be future first responders
By Grace Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Young girls spent the day feeling what it’s like to be a first responder at Catching Fury.

The one-day camp was held at the Police Academy and hosted 21 girls in the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade.

They started off the day working with water hoses and learning CPR. The campers also learned some policing techniques, ran the pre-employment obstacle course, and learned how to properly do a car check and make an arrest.

Major Marisa Barns with KCPD said There’s nothing like this event and teaching the young girls the ropes.

“We do this to inspire them,” Barns said. “I didn’t have this growing up, just to be exposed to our jobs—maybe they didn’t think they could be a firefighter, or a paramedic, or a police officer—just trying to open their eyes to something different.”

Barns said even if they don’t want to go into the field, the lessons still spark dreams.

“The stuff we put them through, they learn that they can do anything they want to do,” Barns said.

Camper Zai Ragallegos said she came because she wants to be an EMT when she gets older.

“I thought this would be a great activity to prepare me when I become one,” Ragallegoes said. “Girls can do anything, and this is a fun opportunity if you want to grow up to be a firefighter, EMT, or police officer.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
1-year-old Saraphina Avarose Sanchez's death was labeled suspicious by the Leavenworth Police...
Leavenworth mother remembers daughter as outgoing and loving following suspicious death
The KC Current's stadium capacity will be 11,500.
Kansas City Current announce name for new soccer stadium
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce
First Warn Forecast 10/21
FIRST WARN FOR WEDNESDAY: Potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms

Latest News

Young girls spent the day feeling what it's like to be a first responder at Catching Fury.
Preparing young women to be future first responders
A local artist hopes to catch the attention of Taylor Swift the next time she flies to Kansas...
Finishing a Kelce-Swift masterpiece
Racers were with met an unexpected incident when an elderly driver hit a parked car in the...
No injuries in truck crash at marathon
A local artist hopes to catch the attention of Taylor Swift the next time she flies to Kansas...
Local artist hopes to catch Taylor Swift’s eye with “Earthworks” art