Preparing young women to be future first responders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Young girls spent the day feeling what it’s like to be a first responder at Catching Fury.

The one-day camp was held at the Police Academy and hosted 21 girls in the 6th, 7th, and 8th grade.

They started off the day working with water hoses and learning CPR. The campers also learned some policing techniques, ran the pre-employment obstacle course, and learned how to properly do a car check and make an arrest.

Major Marisa Barns with KCPD said There’s nothing like this event and teaching the young girls the ropes.

“We do this to inspire them,” Barns said. “I didn’t have this growing up, just to be exposed to our jobs—maybe they didn’t think they could be a firefighter, or a paramedic, or a police officer—just trying to open their eyes to something different.”

Barns said even if they don’t want to go into the field, the lessons still spark dreams.

“The stuff we put them through, they learn that they can do anything they want to do,” Barns said.

Camper Zai Ragallegos said she came because she wants to be an EMT when she gets older.

“I thought this would be a great activity to prepare me when I become one,” Ragallegoes said. “Girls can do anything, and this is a fun opportunity if you want to grow up to be a firefighter, EMT, or police officer.”

