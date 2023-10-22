Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Man found alive in embankment days after motorcycle crash

A group of friends searching for a man who went missing found him down an embankment following a motorcycle crash.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (CNN) – A Tennessee man has been found alive after surviving a motorcycle crash and spending three days down an embankment.

Loved ones and family of Taylor Boyle reported him missing a week ago in Knox County. They even started monitoring his bank accounts and social media for any signs.

Groups of friends started searching for him.

One group, searching at night, found his motorcycle when it reflected off their flashlights.

They also found Boyle, still alive.

Friends said Boyle took a pretty hard hit to his head and dislocated his elbow. He is still in the hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
First Warn Forecast 10/21
FIRST WARN FOR WEDNESDAY: Potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms
Racers were met with an unexpected incident when an elderly driver hit a parked car in the...
Elderly driver hit parked car during Kansas City Marathon
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
‘This is a terrifying conversation’: Kelce brothers talk Taylor Swift, Ed Kelce

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Thursday night.
Search for suspect in fatal shooting of Maryland judge continues for a fourth day
Late Saturday morning, a man died from gunshot wounds near 18th and Agnes Avenue.
1 man dies after shots fired near 18th & Agnes Avenue
Employees cover the windows of a souvenirs store with wood in preparation for the arrival of...
Norma downgraded to a tropical storm in Mexico as Hurricane Tammy leaves Barbuda
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
No evidence of hate crime, police say as slain Detroit synagogue president mourned as devoted leader