Local artist hopes to catch Taylor Swift’s eye with “Earthworks” art

A local artist hopes to catch the attention of Taylor Swift the next time she flies to Kansas City.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local artist hopes to catch the attention of Taylor Swift the next time she flies to Kansas City.

Stan Herd is a native Kansan who makes “earthworks” creations across the country. “Earthworks” use plants and the earth to transform landscapes into works of art.

His latest creation has 165 flowerpots on one acre of land in the West Bottoms. The flowers spell out “TS + TK” – in honor of the romance that is the current beat of pop culture’s heart.

“We’re kind of tapping into the fever that’s set on the country about these two getting together,” Herd said. “The world is under the weight of a lot of hate and we all kind of need a love story to hang onto our humanity.”

The piece of art in the West Bottoms hopes to catch Swift’s attention the next time she flies to Kansas City. The earthwork features calls to vote – a cause near to Taylor Swift’s heart.

“The thing that caught our attention is Taylor Swift is really involved in getting young people out to vote,” said Herd. “We’re all about that.”

Herd has had the design in his head for the last two weeks, but he wasn’t sure if it was going to pan out.

“We weren’t even sure if the relationship was going to stay together,” said Herd. “Voting is the real reason we did this. We believe it is so important to engage young people in democracy.”

Herd says even if the piece fails to catch Swift’s attention, it was worth making for the world to see.

“Maybe it goes nowhere. We don’t really care,” Herd said. “Right now, there is a love affair, and America needs a love affair with all this crazy stuff going on around the world.”

Herd hopes both Swift and Kelce will see the piece of art and promote voting to their audiences.

